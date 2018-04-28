Family loses everything in suspected arson fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, MO – This is all that’s left of Stephanie Bogan’s Home. All of her belongings are scattered across the front lawn. That’s because someone set fire to her son-in-law‘s Brand new Dinali SUV, and it spread into the home just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning in the 10,000 block of Nashua drive in Dellwood.

There were six people in the home when it caught fire. Everyone and two dogs all made it out safely but now she’s left with nothing since neither of the house or car were insured.

The North County Police Cooperative is trying to track down the woman they believe is responsible. There is surveillance video of the woman dousing the SUV in some sort of accelerant and she’s blown back when A fireball explodes; but they haven’t released that video yet since they’re still working to track down the suspect involved.

“We’re also looking for a dark colored sedan possibly an Impala with tinted windows and you feel like there is one person involved or more than one person involved at this point we only have one person, “said Detective Jesse Martin, a lieutenant with North County Police Cooperative.

“It’s like a tornado going on in your head and it’s just going and you’re grabbing and you’re trying to get this and you’re trying to pacify the kids, but they hear the dog and you’re trying to stay calm and you’re still screaming the dog, the dog, and you got a remember you’re the owner you got to keep it together, and look at just fell apart I can’t even fathom what life is going to be like, “ said homeowner Stephanie Bogan.

As police work to track down that person of interest, Bogan is trying to work with the Red Cross to find a place for her family to stay. Since the house and the car not insured they’ve set up a GoFund account to help the family.