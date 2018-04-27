Weekend pavement repair closing interstates in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Many drivers could be impacted by significant lane and road closures on major highways starting Friday and running through the weekend. The multiple shutdowns are happening on both sides of the river and could lead to some big traffic headaches.

The closure with the biggest impact involves I-44 and I-55.

Starting at 8am Friday MoDOT will close eastbound I-44 and northbound I-55 basically at the split heading into downtown St. Louis. The closure will end at the Poplar Street Bridge.

Crews will be repairing pavement and drainage on the highway bridge area over 3rd street. Several ramps will also be closing.

All lanes should reopen by 5am Monday morning. This work was rescheduled because of weather.

In the Metro East, IDOT will completely close westbound 55/64 from east of the MLK exit ramp to the bridge over Riverpark Drive in East St. Louis. That shutdown is starting Friday AT 9am and will run until Monday at 5am. That closure is needed so crews can complete emergency pavement patching on westbound 55/64.

MoDOT plans to close all but one lane on I-44 westbound between Grand and Arsenal Saturday from 8am until 5pm.

Crews will be re-striping lanes between Grand and Kingshighway to give drivers and emergency responders more space. Instead of three ten-foot lanes, drivers will have two 12 foot lanes in that area. The extra six feet of space after the re-striping will be used for a shoulder. There is a significant amount of construction happening in that general area of I-44.

MoDOT is opening a new loop ramp from northbound Route 141 to I-44 westbound in Valley Park. That ramp will be open by 3pm Friday. Within two weeks MoDOT will also open a new flyover ramp from southbound 141 to eastbound I-44.

