Weather Kid of the Week – Camden Williams

ST. LOUIS - Camden Williams is a third-grader at Hancock Place Elementary in the Hancock Place School District. According to his mother, Camden checks the weather app every day before leaving for school and compares the weather to other cities throughout the world. His favorites being Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Kansas City, New York, Miami, and Chicago. Camden Williams is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
