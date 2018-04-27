South St. Louis bar shooting injures off-duty officer and man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A violent confrontation between an off-duty St. Louis police officer and another man early Friday morning (April 27) led to shots being fired and both men being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came in for a shooting outside Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill near Beck Avenue and S. Kingshighway Boulevard in south city. St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said four officers with his department were off duty and dining at the bar.

At some point, according to Hayden, there was a confrontation outside the bar between one of his officers and a 22-year-old man. Hayden said the man began shooting at one of the officers striking him in the wrist and shoulder. A second officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the lower extremities and shoulder.

The officer who was shot is 32-years-old and has been with the department for 10-years. The officer who returned fire is 25-years-old and has one year on the force.

Both the officer's and suspect’s conditions are stable, according to the chief.

Hayden said the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene. He is facing an assault charge.

It is unknown if the officers identified themselves to the suspect during the interaction or if the suspect and officers were previously known to each other. It is still unclear how many shots were fired during the exchange.

Fox 2 spoke with the father of the suspect who said his son had been at the bar celebrating his birthday with two friends. The friends left the bar and said the suspect was sitting in his van outside the bar when they left.

All four officers present at the shooting are on administrative leave while the Force Investigative Unit conducts its investigation. Hayden said they are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene.

Hayden said department policy requires officers to drink responsibly whether they are armed or not. Investigators will be looking into how much all parties involved had to drink.