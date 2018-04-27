× Police: Argument at karaoke lounge leads to shooting

ST. LOUIS – An argument over karaoke led one woman to fire shots outside a north St. Louis lounge overnight Thursday.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the City Magic cocktail lounge, located in the 4900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, just before 1 a.m.

Witnesses said a woman got into a dispute with friends, which then spilled outside. The woman is said to have tossed a drink on someone’s car and then retrieved a gun from her own vehicle before firing at least two shots.

The suspected shooter then drove off, but a lounge patron went after her. The suspect fired two additional shots from her vehicle, striking the patron’s car trunk.

Police later arrested the suspect, identified as Lamonda Williams. They recovered a .45 caliber pistol from her car.

Williams was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action, and jailed on a $55,000 cash-only bond.