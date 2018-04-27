× Judge denies Greitens’ temporary restraining order against A.G. Josh Hawley

COLE COUNTY, MO – A judge has denied Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ request for a temporary restraining order against Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Greitens’ lawyer, James Bennett, had argued that the attorney general should be removed from investigating the case involving fundraising because Hawley is not objective. He said Hawley has publicly said the governor should resign from office and had declared there may be grounds for impeachment.

The requested restraining order was dismissed with prejudice on Friday in Cole County Circuit Court.

The governor is being investigated and facing a felony charge concerning the charity he founded, The Mission Continues, which helps troops returning home. Greitens is charged with tampering with a computer by using the charity’s donor list to raise money for his own election campaign.