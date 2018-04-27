Dog owners in Edwardsville neighborhood say their animals are being poisoned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Edwardsville homeowner caught a man feeding what he believes was poisonous meatballs to his dogs after multiple dogs in the neighborhood had died from poison.

Shane Moore, who lives in the Holiday Shores neighborhood, said he was working from home Friday afternoon and let his dogs outside. He said they started barking and he went to go call them inside and that’s when he noticed a guy crouching by his fence feeding the dogs. Shane recognized the man from the neighborhood and said he thought he had a bowl of meat scraps.

Moore got the dogs inside and when he went to go pick up the meat, he noticed that it was meatballs laced with blue crystals.

Moore called the police while his wife took the dogs to the vet. He said the vet found that the dogs had elevated kidney levels.

Moore posted a picture of the meatballs and what happened on a neighborhood Facebook page and said people started responding about their dogs all having similar symptoms of being poisoned.

Jim McCann, who lives two doors down from Shane, said his dog, Cal, suddenly stopped eating about a year. McCann said they took him to the vet and doctors immediately knew he had been poisoned. Eleven months later, McCann had to put Cal down due to complications.

Through conversations on social media, McCann and Moore believe six dogs in the neighborhood have died from poisoning and four more are currently sick.