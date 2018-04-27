Congrats! Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner welcome healthy twin boys

ST. LOUIS, MO — Congratulations are in order for FOX sportscaster Joe Buck and his wife Michelle Beisner. She gave birth to twin boys Thursday.
US Weekly has the first pictures. Wyatt Joseph is featured on the left at 7lbs 6oz, and Blake Andrew on the right at 6lbs 5oz.
Joe Buck just celebrated his own birthday on Wednesday. He says the twins are the most incredible gift he could ever get.
Michelle Beisner posed these images to her Instagram account:
Welcome to the world Wyatt Joseph Buck and Blake Andrew Buck. What a ride we’ve been on. Now to see you. Smell you. Snuggle you. All worth every second of it. What a gift from God. Okay, two. This is actually Joe typing this. Michelle has her hands full at the moment. Happy Birthday Lil Men…..We are so in love with you 💙💙 4.26.18