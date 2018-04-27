Burglars unsuccessful in jewelry store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Criminals targeted another St. Louis area jewelry store overnight, the seventh time this year a jewelry sstorehas been robbed or burglarized.

Police said they’re making progress in the investigation while people in the jewelry industry have a message for the burglars –you’re wasting your time.

“Certainly, over the last few weeks we have seen a lot more burglaries, not just here but throughout the region,” said Lt. Jeffrey Hartman, Creve Coeur Police Department.

Early Friday morning, the attempted burglary took place Vincent’s Jewelers in Creve Coeur. A rock thrown at the window left scratches and set off the burglar alarm.

There have been four burglaries and three robberies since the first of the year across the St. Louis metro area.

In late March, criminals armed with high-powered weapons robbed the same Vincent’s Jewelers. Police believe the same people were involved in Friday morning’s failed attempted break-in.

“We are increasing patrols of the jewelry stores, specifically in our city, at all hours of the day and the night,” said Lt. Hartman.

Hartman said an arrest has been made in one burglary and more arrests are expected soon.