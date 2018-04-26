Three bodies found in north St. Louis County home; survivor sent to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, MO — St. Louis County police discovered three bodies in a home while investigating a shooting in Spanish Lake. Investigators say the people inside the home were murdered. Their bodies all have gunshot wounds. Another shooting victim was discovered alive in the street. Police hope she can provide some information about what happened.

Officers arrived in the 1100 block of Northdale Drive at around 11:50pm Wednesday. That is where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition to be treated for her injuries.

Three bodies were discovered in a home near where officers discovered the woman in the street. The deceased include two adult males and one adult female. They have not yet been positively identified.

Latoshia White, a friend of the family, said the injured woman lived at home with a brother, her boyfriend and her adult son and daughter. Some residents characterized the home as having had a lot of traffic and unusual activities.

There is an active investigation underway and police have not disclosed a possible motive. The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit and remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.