High school teacher resigns after showing controversial movie in class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - A high school teacher resigned over the uproar after showing a movie in a Jefferson County high school classroom.

The movie was shown in a senior film literature class at Northwest High School. It’s called “Trust” and tells the story of a teenage girl targeted online by a sexual predator and includes a rape scene. It’s rated R.

Northwest School District officials said Thursday, a student in the class grew uncomfortable with the subject of the film and walked out of class. A second student reported the movie to school leaders.

According to district officials, the teacher showed the movie at the request of a student and did not preview the movie before showing it to the class. He was not aware of the rape scene and admitted he made an honest mistake showing the film. Students do sign a waiver at the beginning of the semester acknowledging that graphic content could be shared, but this particular film was not approved by the district and did not correspond with its policies and curriculum.

They said the teacher resigned on his own accord.

Students in support of their beloved teacher and track coach started a GoFundMe page to raise $1,000 to support him while he's out of a job and others have started a petition to bring him back. The petition has 1,000 signatures and more than 200 comments from students, former students, and parents talking about how he inspired them to finish school and put them on the path to success.

A spokesperson for Northwest Schools said in a statement that its main focus is and always will be the best interest and safety of its students:

“While we understand that parents, students and community members have questions regarding a staffing change this late in the school year, Northwest Schools would like to assure them that every measure has been taken to ensure our students continue receiving the high quality, student-focused learning to which they are accustomed."

Northwest Schools is not releasing the teacher’s identity.