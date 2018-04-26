× Donate at Einstein Bagels to help kids and get free food

ST. LOUIS, MO — This is National Take Your Child to Work Day.

Before getting to work with your child, stop in at Einstein Bagels. Just donate $2 to No Kid Hungry and you can treat your child to a free bagel and shmear.

If you do donate, on your next visit you’ll get unique offers such as a free bagel and shmear with purchase, buy one get one egg sandwich or $3 off a baker’s dozen box

The offer is part of the companies quest to provide 2.5 million meals to children by next Tuesday.