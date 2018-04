× Ameren Illinois providing free porch lights to many East St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ameren Illinois is teaming up with the NAACP Thursday afternoon to improve safety in East St. Louis. They’ll replace more than 100 porch lights with LED bulbs .

Those living along Post Place, Alhambra Court, Vogel Place and College Avenue will get the free bulbs. They last longer, and are more energy efficient than older bulbs. They’ll also light the neighborhood better, to promote safety.