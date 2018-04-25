Mother makes appeal to find son’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO - On July 30th, 2014 Shauntay McCollough got a call that her son Mahopela Allen or Pela’s car had been shot up.

Shauntay said a female was in the car with Pela. She was shot in the stomach. She survived and walked Shauntay through what happened that night. She said that night she and Pela were parked at Short and Washington when one of Pela’s friends got into the backseat. She said that friend ask Pela to turn on the light in the car to look at something and when he did two people rushed the car and started shooting.

Shauntay said Pela tried to drive away but had been shot and hit a parked car. The female who was with him said that’s when the man in the back seat jumped out and got into a different car with two other people.

Shauntay says Berkeley police have all of this information but they never really got working on that case because nine days later Michael Brown was shot and killed.

“I was told that due to the Michael Brown shooting that a lot of Berkeley officers were assisting in that so at this time they were not investigating what happened with Pela because they were so busy helping Ferguson,” said Shauntay.

Months, then years went by and Shauntay kept calling Berkeley police for answers but never got anywhere. She said most recently she was told that all files were transferred over to electronic versions and they couldn’t find her son’s paper files.

Shauntay said there are people out there that can provide the police with more information and now’s the time to talk and for police to investigate. She’s tired of her son’s case being forgotten.

