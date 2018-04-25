× Escaped Franklin County inmate back in custody

UNION, Mo. – A man who escaped the Franklin County Jail early Wednesday morning has been apprehended and returned to police custody.

Two Franklin County detectives located 37-year-old Ricky Johnson Jr. in the Stable Stone Subdivision in Union just after 2 p.m. Johnson surrendered without incident.

According to authorities, Johnson escaped the jail around 6 a.m. A civilian Franklin County Jail kitchen staff member opened the rear door to enter the building. When she unlocked the door, Johnson ran outside.

Johnson was being held for probation violations with the original charges stemming from receiving stolen property, property damage, burglary, and stealing. He’s also been charged with escape from confinement.

Law enforcement from St. Louis County, St. Charles County, The U.S. Marshall Service, The Department of Corrections K-9 teams, The Franklin County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit, The Washington, St. Clair, Union, and Pacific police departments assisted in the search.