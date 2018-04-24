× Shop ‘n Save grocery stores to be sold

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday SuperValu announced it will be selling its grocery store chain Shop ‘n Save. The sale includes stores in the St. Louis region and on the east coast, stores branded Shop ‘n Save East.

Workers at the stores in the St. Louis region are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union(s).

Locals 655, 881 and 88 released the following statement after the sale announcement:

“Announcements impacting this many hard-working families are always concerning. It’s times like these that the men and women working for this company need their union family the most. Locals 655, 881 and 88 are committed to protecting the good union jobs at Shop ‘n Save. We will remain in close contact with Supervalu as well as any future employer to ensure the promise that unions make to all workers: a better life for them and their families.”