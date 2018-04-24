× Second teen dies after last week’s collision in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A second person has died following a collision last week in north St. Louis.

The accident took place around 10:25 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and McLaran Avenue in the Baden neighborhood.

Police said a 2014 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Halls Ferry at a high rate of speed and collided with a 2002 Lincoln Navigator that was making a right turn onto Halls Ferry from McLaran.

The front seat passenger in the Elantra, 17-year-old Armani Hester, died at the scene. The driver of the Elantra and two additional passengers were taken to the hospital, as was the driver of the Navigator.

On Monday, a second passenger in the Elantra, identified as 16-year-old Demerra Randolph, succumbed to her injuries from the accident.

No charges have been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.