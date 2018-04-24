Police Warn Drivers of Man Waving Assault Rifle in Traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- Police are warning drivers in St. Louis County of an aggressive driver pointing an assault rifle at others when he passes.

According to Shrewsbury Police, multiple incidents were reported involving the same car in other neighboring jurisdictions within a four-hour timeframe on Sunday.

Shrewsbury Police said a woman was driving near Laclede Station Road at Murdoch Avenue when a driver began tailgating her around 4:50 p.m. Police say the man sped around her car waving what she believed to be an AR-15 rifle in the air through the sunroof.

St. Louis County Police said they took a similar report just 15 minutes before at 4:35p.m. A 36-year-old woman was driving down Baptist Church Road near Kingsmere Drive when a man driving behind her quickly switched lanes, driving into oncoming traffic alongside her.

“At that point in time, she honks her horn to get his attention, hopefully, to let him know that his driving isn’t acceptable, and he flares of the weapon at her,” said St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda.

Officer Granda said the man pointed the gun and started yelling at the woman so she slowed down and drove herself to a safe busy parking lot to call 911. Granda said she did exactly the right thing.

“If this happens to you, just get yourself to a place of safety. She responded to a local business with a heavy populated parking and called 911,” he said.

The suspect car is described as either a blue Oldsmobile or possible Hyundai sedan with heavily tinted windows and temporary license tags.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents or if anyone sees a vehicle that matches the description to give them a call.