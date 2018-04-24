Michael Brown’s mother considering run for Ferguson City Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO —Lezley McSpadden, the mother of the late Michael Brown, announced she would run for Ferguson City Council while part of a panel discussion Monday night (April 23) at Harvard University.

Co-panelist Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Brown’s family, noted what a legacy it would be for McSpadden to be elected to the city council and supervising the same police department that killed her son. As elected officials, the city council is responsible for setting policies for the city and passing ordinances.

Since her son’s death, McSpadden completed high school and earned her diploma, she wrote a book, and she is working on a bill and petition with students at Howard University Law School in her son’s name. She says the officer-involved shooting death of her son and the protests it sparked have prompted her to try to change how African Americans are treated by law enforcement.

“We have to get behind people who look like us and get them in these elected seats so that they can really do what’s right by the community, and I’m going to start with me by running for Ferguson city council, and hopefully I can elevate,” she said.

McSpadden said she continues to offer her support to other families of victims of police shootings, most recently speaking with the family of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by police in Sacramento last month.