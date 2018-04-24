Greitens case: Lawyers must come up with list of special prosecutors…just in case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was another busy day in court for attorneys on both sides of the Governor Greitens case. Some rulings were made but a big cliffhanger in the legal saga remains unknown.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is prosecuting Governor Eric Greitens for invasion of privacy, but the defense says Gardner and her investigator, William Don Tisaby, have made a disaster of the judicial proceedings. They accused Tisaby of lying several times under oath and insist Gardner is at fault for not exposing the lies.

Defense attorneys went into the courthouse Tuesday with one goal: they want a special prosecutor for the second case and pleaded with Judge Rex Burlison not to allow the circuit attorney's office to be involved in the second felony case. That second case concerns the charity The Mission Continues--which Greitens founded--and whether the governor illegally used the charity's donor list to raise money for his campaign.

The prosecution countered that they are more than ready to try the second case, that the prosecution is fair, and that Tisaby had little to do with investigating the fundraising case.

Judge Burlison made no decision and instead told attorneys to come up with a list of potential special prosecutors just in case that`s what he decides to do. Afterward, attorneys were following the judge gag order.

“I can't really, I'm not really allowed to comment, unfortunately, but we'll check with the judge; maybe we can next time,” said attorney Ed Dowd.

Monday's revelation of the mysterious $100,000 in cash that was dropped off at attorney Al Watkins' office. Watkins represents the ex-husband of Greitens’ mistress. On Monday, Watkins said he had no idea where the money came from and assumed it was for people he represents in the Greitens case.

The judge ordered Watkins to turn over all financial records concerning the $100,000 and said he will be deposed, now that he has become a witness in the case.