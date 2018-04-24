× Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in vehicle

SULLIVAN, MO – Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a vehicle in Sullivan Missouri. According to the Franklin County Sheriff, the body was found Tuesday afternoon in the trunk of a vehicle on the parking lot of a former Burger King in Oak Grove Village.

Police say someone noticed a foul smell and when officers opened the truck they found the body of an adult.

Fox 2’s Katherine hassle is heading to Franklin County and will update this story as more information become available.