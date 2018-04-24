Developer makes move towards Chesterfield Mall revitalization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Chesterfield Mall could be revitalized. The Staenberg Real Estate Group has bought the Sears department store attached to the mall.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Staenberg will also make an offer to buy the rest of the 1.3 million square foot mall next month. They hope to redevelop the property into an open-air high-end mix of residential, office, retail, and restaurant area.

The project would cost over $100 million. No word yet on when it will begin.