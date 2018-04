× Cardinals, Community Coffee offer discount ticket offer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Community Coffee are offering fans a special discount ticket offer for upcoming games against the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins.

Fans can purchase $5 tickets to watch the Cardinals take on the White Sox on May 1 and May 2 or the Minnesota Twins on May 7 and May 8. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/communitycoffee.