Amazon set to make deliveries to vehicles

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is one of 37 U.S. cities where Amazon deliveries can now be made directly into the trunks of certain vehicles. The service was announced Tuesday and the idea is to minimize porch thefts.

The vehicles must be 2015 or newer GM or Volvo models with OnStar or On Call service. Couriers use a phone app to unlock the trunk and deliver the package. The next delivery can’t be made until the courier locks the trunk.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said one St. Louis Amazon customer. “I get Amazon all the time, so it would be nice to have that extra level of protection.”

Another customer told us she had concerns crooks witnessing a trunk delivery would then try to break into the vehicle. One employee of an independent bookstore hopes the service doesn’t hurt his store’s business

“How complacent is the average consumer getting to where you can’t even get to your door to get a package,” he said. “Get out and shop local.”

The service does not work on vehicles parked in underground garages because satellite signals can’t penetrate those areas.