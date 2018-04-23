Tanker truck fire shuts down eastbound I-70 in St. Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - Dramatic scenes early Monday morning in St. Peters after a tanker truck crashes just off I-70 near Mid-Rivers Mall Drive and bursts into flames. It all happened around 4:00am. I-70 Eastbound at Mid-Rivers Mall Drive was completely closed for about two a half hours, all lanes reopened about 6:30am this morning.

Trooper Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol says the tanker truck hit the guardrail and concrete median area right off the highway. Thompson says the driver was either trying to get onto 70 East from Veterans Memorial Parkway when the crash happened or he was just on Veterans Memorial and somehow hit the area. An exact cause for the crash is still under investigation.

The wreck caused the tanker truck to roll over and catch fire. The tanker was carrying ethanol alcohol, which is a flammable gasoline additive.

Fortunately, the driver was able to escape with only minor injuries. Thomas Artwein, 50, of St. Charles was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

Fire officials say they got the fire contained then basically let it burn itself out. Authorities tell us the fire burned so hot that it damaged the pavement on Veterans Memorial

Veterans Memorial Parkway in that area, as well as the ramp onto 70 East from Mid-Rivers Mall Drive, will be closed will be closed at least through the weekend. MoDOT says several slabs of pavement were damaged as well as a barrier wall, a guardrail and a light pole.

Drivers can detour around the closure by taking the north outer road to Cave Springs Drive and then either getting on Eastbound I-70 or doubling back to the South Outer Road.

Check the latest road conditions here:FOX2Now.com/Traffic