O’FALLON, IL – O’Fallon, Illinois police are investigating suspicious deaths in the 600 block of Carol Ann. The bodies of 2 deceased individuals were found in the home after a call for a check on the well being.

St. Clair County Coroner, Calvin Dye, Sr., says they won’t release any additional information until Tuesday after next of kin are notified.

An investigation is ongoing.