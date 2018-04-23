× St. Louis man accused of sexually assaulting woman in abandoned building

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old man Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in an abandoned building last week.

According to court documents, the incident is said to have happened in the 700 block of S. 2nd Street on the afternoon of Friday, April 20.

Police said the suspect, identified as Daniel Basurto, choked and assaulted the victim, who was able to escape the building and call a friend for help. That friend later arrived and confronted Basurto. The two men got into a fight. Police said Basurto threw a brick at the friend, striking the man in the head.

Basurto was charged with two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of third-degree assault. He was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.