Shooting shocks hotel guests in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - A scary scene for guests at a motel in Maryland Heights. Shots ring out and police swarmed the parking lot at the Red Roof Inn on Lackland.

A hotel guest said someone was shot just after midnight. Other guests said they heard five gunshots, a woman scream, and then two more gunshots. Officers blocked the exits to the motel and eventually had a man and woman in custody. Police found a gun in the 23-year-old man's car.

Police said they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. The man was shot in his leg and torso. He also has several cuts on his face. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

A male suspect, 23 years of age, was taken into custody as he was attempting to leave the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting may be related to a disagreement involving a woman, who was also present.

A vehicle was towed away by investigators at around 5am.