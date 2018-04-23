Shark attack victim also survived bites from bear and a rattlesnake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU – A Colorado man attacked by a shark in Hawaii last week also survived earlier encounters with a bear and a rattlesnake, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Dylan McWilliams, 20 of Grand Junction, was bitten by a shark Thursday while swimming off the island of Kauai.

He suffered several cuts to his leg that can be seen in one of his recent Facebook posts.

McWilliams said he believes a tiger shark bit him.

“That was the scariest part. I didn’t know where the shark was, and I didn’t know if he would come after me again,” he told the Star-Advertiser.

This was not McWilliams' first painful bite from a wild animal. In fact, it was his third.

In July, he was attacked by a bear in Colorado.

The bear bit his skull, grabbed his head and dragged him about 12 feet from where he was sleeping. The bear was later euthanized.

The Star-Advertiser reported McWilliams was also bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in Utah about 3 1/2 years ago.

"My parents are grateful I’m still alive," he told the newspaper.