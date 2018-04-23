Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kim Brown of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Franklin the guinea pig!

The APA has quite a few "pocket pets" available for adoption, including guinea pigs, rabbits, gerbils, birds, and even mice.

Guinea pigs are social and need some play time outside their special kennel. Franklin loves being around people and being held, but he is a nibbler (like all Guinea pigs), so you'll need to make sure he's given special treat sticks that keep his teeth from becoming too big and sharp.

If you want to adopt Franklin or visit any of the other animals, visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org.