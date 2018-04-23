Missouri lawmakers divided over impeaching Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Legislators in Jefferson City are divided on whether to launch impeachment proceedings against Governor Eric Greitens.

Lawmakers returned to the Missouri Capitol Monday to move forward with legislative matters while a special House committee investigative committee met in closed session. The chairman of that committee, Rep. Jay Barnes (R-Jefferson City), has said the committee would need to meet in closed sessions in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis) has called for the governor to resign. She believes House Republicans should expedite impeachment proceedings.

But State Rep. Bill Engler (R-Farmington) disagrees. He believes the process should not be rushed and believes lawmakers should wait or a special House committee to complete its investigation before making a decision.