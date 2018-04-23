Collinsville police find skimmers around Metro East

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Collinsville Police Department is cautioning residents in the Metro East to take precautions when using their debit card at an ATM after discovering skimming devices around town this weekend.

The skimmers are placed over the ATM where a customer inserts or swipes their card. The device copies the card information. A pin-hole camera, hidden on the skimmer, then records unsuspecting customers as they enter their PIN number.

The suspect can then come back to the ATM later and retrieve the skimmer and with it all of the scanned debit card numbers and recorded PIN numbers. A crook can take that information and make a cloned debit card to access your account at any point without your knowledge.

Collinsville police said you can check any ATM by pulling on the card reader. Any skimming device should come off in your hand. You should contact authorities if that happens.