ST. LOUIS – It's been a busy day in court surrounding the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Including a revelation that the attorney for the ex-husband of Greitens' mistress got an anonymous payment of $100,000.
Anonymous $100,000 payment made to attorney of ex-husband of Greitens’ mistress
-
Ex of woman from Greitens’ affair to testify
-
Judge in Greitens privacy case will not rule on request to dismiss just yet
-
Time running out for potential case against Gov. Greitens’ charity
-
More lawmakers call for Greitens’ resignation as ruling looms in privacy case
-
Judge rejects request to dismiss charge against Missouri governor
-
-
Video deposition suddenly turns up in privacy case; Greitens’ team wants dismissal
-
Greitens’ defense team wants trial in two weeks
-
Greitens’ attorneys say video of mistress deposition exonerates governor
-
Greitens faces new charge for tampering with computer data
-
Circuit Attorney’s Office turns over its first round of discovery to Governor Greitens lawyers
-
-
Judge rules Greitens case will go forward, warns both sides to play fair
-
St. Louis Circuit Attorney refutes misconduct allegations, says ‘I did not commit a crime’
-
Missouri’s Governor petitions for restraining order against MO Attorney General