Anonymous $100,000 payment made to attorney of ex-husband of Greitens’ mistress

Posted 5:42 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:41PM, April 23, 2018

ST. LOUIS – It's been a busy day in court surrounding the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.  Including a revelation that the attorney for the ex-husband of Greitens' mistress got an anonymous payment of $100,000.