ST. LOUIS – Sunday it was announced that the smash hit ‘Hamilton’ will return to the Fox Theatre in the 2019-2020 U.S. Bank Broadway season. The Tony Award winning show just finished a 3-week engagement at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The musical is based on the life of one of America’s Founding Fathers Alexander Hamilton, that features hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.