Fatal shooting inside north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside his home in north St. Louis on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Ave. in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The crime scene is across the street from St. Louis Church. As church members arrived for service they were in complete shock and say their hearts go out to the victim’s family.

At this point, police have no motive. One person on the scene was taken into custody for questioning.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis City Police