McCaskill calls for State Representative to resign

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is calling on Missouri State Representative Bob Burns to resign.

She released the following statement,

“It’s come to my attention that in multiple call-in interviews with KQQZ-AM Radio, Representative Burns expressed public support for – and agreement with – an individual who has delivered a constant toxic stream of racist, sexist attacks on his radio show.

Rhetoric like this is not only offensive – it stokes fear and division, and gives license to those who would perpetuate further toxic rhetoric and behavior. Rep. Burns’ public statements of support for this individual do not reflect the values of the state of Missouri. And his failure to challenge such hateful rhetoric is a disservice to the Missourians he represents.

I urge him to resign his seat in the Missouri General Assembly immediately.“