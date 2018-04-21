× Cow on I-64 causes 2 accidents

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police are investigating an accident caused by a cow on I-64 westbound near Caseyville Illinois.

The accident happened around 12 noon Saturday as a state trooper was trying to catch up with a speeding Cadillac Escalade. The trooper rear-ended a Honda Civic that had just struck a cow on I-64. The 76-year-old driver of the Honda Civic suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and transported to Barnes Hospital for treatment. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Metro East hospital.

The cow was able to walk-off with an employee of the cow’s owner.

Calvin Dye, Jr., a spokesperson for the state police says the accident remains under investigation.