Children learn about Earth Day in Florissant

FLORISSANT, MO – Students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District spent part of their Saturday learning about the environment and celebrating Earth Day.

One of the highlights was the Ferguson-Florissant Superintendent Joe Davis releasing a red-tailed hawk back into the wild.

The bird had been shot in the wing and was rehabilitated at the World Bird Sanctuary near Valley Park.

Three schools in the district received 'green ribbon' awards for their environmentally conscious programs with a focus on recycling.

Saturday`s event was called Little Creek Earth Day---it took place at the Little Creek Nature Area in North County.

Davis says teaching kids about the environment is critical.

“We want our children to be educated on knowing what their duty is as citizens of the world and how they contribute to a beautiful community and a beautiful earth,” said Davis.

Other activities included nature hikes and ecology projects.

Earth Day is officially tomorrow.