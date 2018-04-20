Weather Kid of the Week – Jackie Newcomb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jackie Newcomb a 6th grader at Barnwell Middle School in the Francis Howell School District. Her mother tells us she is getting all A’s and tries very hard to be a good student. Even in early middle school, Jackie told teachers she wanted to grow up to be a "weather girl."Jackie Newcomb is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.