Weather Kid of the Week – Jackie Newcomb

Posted 4:57 pm, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:35PM, April 20, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Jackie Newcomb a 6th grader at Barnwell Middle School in the Francis Howell School District. Her mother tells us she is getting all A’s and tries very hard to be a good student. Even in early middle school, Jackie told teachers she wanted to grow up to be a "weather girl."Jackie Newcomb is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.