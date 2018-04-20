ST. LOUIS - Jackie Newcomb a 6th grader at Barnwell Middle School in the Francis Howell School District. Her mother tells us she is getting all A’s and tries very hard to be a good student. Even in early middle school, Jackie told teachers she wanted to grow up to be a "weather girl."Jackie Newcomb is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week – Jackie Newcomb
-
Weather Kid – Imaure Williams-Webb
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Tyler Bruckner
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Lizzie Jennings
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Kylan Davis
-
John Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!
-
-
Weather Kid – Eric Atkins
-
Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!
-
Partnership to help Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center send hungry students home with food
-
Hidden in plain view – what dangers are in your child’s room?
-
How cold is too cold for school children
-
-
Webster Groves family heads to D.C. for March For Our Lives
-
Standing in the shadows of history: A virtual tour of the National Civil Rights Museum
-
Video shows family escaping as rushing floodwaters fill California home