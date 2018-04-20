Time running out for potential case against Gov. Greitens’ charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Many people will be watching the activity around the Carnahan courthouse closely Friday to see if more legal trouble hits Governor Eric Greitens. This time the focus could be on alleged wrongdoing concerning The Mission Continues charity Greitens founded, and his campaign for governor. The statute of limitations on this potential case runs out on Sunday, so any action must be taken soon.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley revealed earlier this week that an investigation concluded the governor may have committed felony computer tampering. Hawley says Greitens took a donor list from The Mission Continues and used it to help raise money during his run for governor without the permission of the charity.

Hawley says he does not have the jurisdiction to charge Greitens so he turned over his evidence to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner since the alleged crime occurred in the city of St. Louis.

Officials with Gardner's office say they were already investigating The Mission Continues case even before the invasion of privacy issue came up.

Governor Greitens has filed requests for a restraining order against Hawley and a special prosecutor in The Mission Continues case. No final rulings have been made.

The felony invasion of privacy case against the governor will continue. That comes after Judge Rex Burlison ruled Thursday against a defense motion to throw it out.

The judge also admonished prosecutors for violating procedures about how they handled evidence in turning it over to the Greitens defense team. As part of sanctions against the prosecution, Judge Burlision will allow the defense to take new depositions in the case with key players including Greitens former mistress and the prosecution`s lead investigator Don Tisaby. That trial is set to start May 14th.