Police pursuit ends with crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A police pursuit in north St. Louis County ended with a crash late Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Chambers and Bellefontaine in the Bellefontaine Neighbors municipality.

This all started around 5:30 p.m. when north county officers who were patrolling the area of Green Valley and Bella Clare drives observed a suspicious pick-up truck parked at Midwest Petroleum.

When an officer attempted to approach the car, the driver abruptly accelerated and rammed her police vehicle. When the driver tried to take off, another unit was in the area and initiated a pursuit.

Police said the suspect cut through a stop light at the intersection of Bellefontaine and Chambers roads before colliding with an uninvolved Nissan and the truck overturned.

The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and suffered minor injuries in the incident. Five other people were with the suspect in the truck, including one adult passenger and four kids. The passengers suffered minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises.

The driver of the Nissan, an adult woman, suffered only minor injuries.

One officer was also injured in the incident. She was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was taken in a carjacking in Illinois on March 12, 2018.

The investigation remains ongoing.