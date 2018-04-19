Queen of Hearts drawing finds a million-dollar winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELEVILLE, Ill. - There was a million-dollar winner in Thursday night's Queen of Hearts drawing in Steeleville, Illinois.

Brian Parks picked card number 25, which turned out to be queen of hearts card, and he won $1.5 million.

Parks said he has been playing since about the fourth week and put in $20 every week. When asked what he was going to do after winning, Parks said he had to be at work by 11 p.m.

The next Queen of Hearts contest in Steelevile won’t start again for another four weeks.