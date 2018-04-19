Prosecutor’s chief investigator may stop talking about Greitens case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said in court Thursday that he suspects Don Tisaby, the private investigator hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, will stop talking about the Eric Greitens case.

The defense said it has proof private investigator Tisaby lied under oath and they also want to know how much the circuit attorney’s office has paid him. Rosenblum said Tisaby indicated he’s been paid way over his $10,000 retainer fee.

Rosenblum said he wants to know if Tisaby will plead the fifth during a second deposition. That’s a possibility since the defense wants Tisaby to answer to what they’ve called “criminal” behavior, such as withholding evidence and alleged lies made while under oath.

Attorney J. Bradley Young explained how this development could damage the case.

“If the investigator in the deposition refuses to testify by asserting his Fifth Amendment privilege, the defense team will bring that witness into court and make him restate that he’s pleading the fifth on the information in order to cast him in a bad light,” Young said. “That would certainly cast the prosecution in a bad light at the eventual trial.”

We’re also monitoring a possible criminal indictment of Governor Greitens for the alleged misuse of his charity during his gubernatorial campaign. The statute of limitations runs out Sunday. The circuit attorney’s office said Wednesday that it’s been investigating that case prior to seeking the invasion of privacy charge in February.