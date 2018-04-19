Parents distraught as four children killed in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE OZARK, Mo. – Parents in southwest Missouri were distraught after learning their four sons were killed in a house fire overnight.

The Lake of the Ozark Fire Protection District was called to a first-alarm fire just before 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Carol Road in Lake Ozark, Missouri. They tried to get inside the home but the flames were too heavy, forcing firefighters to remain outside. By the time emergency responders were able to rush inside the home to save the victims, it was simply too late.

When the parents arrived at the scene, they were informed their sons had died.

The boys were identified as 14-year-old Tyler, 8-year-old Carson, 5-year-old Max, and 4-year-old Levi Otto. The older boy was watching the others when the fire began.

It’s unclear if the home had a working smoke detector. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police said the parents will not be charged.

Lake Ozark is located about 160 miles southwest of St. Louis.