Metro Transit teaching people how to make fresh, nutritious and affordable meals

WELLSTON, MO — Each month, Metro Transit, in partnership with the University of Missouri Extension, hosts cooking demonstrations to teach Metro riders how to prepare healthy, hearty and affordable meals.

The programs are held at the North Hanley Transit Center in Berkeley (4398 Hanley Road) and the Wellston Transit Center in Wellston (6402 Plymouth Avenue). A registered dietitian uses ingredients found in the Link Markets located at each of these transit stations to create the meals.

For a list of dates and times, visit www.metrostlouis.org/links2life.