Four arrested in theft ring crackdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A large amount of stolen property was recovered Thursday by St. Louis City and St. Louis County police, resulting in the arrest of four people.

We're talking hundreds—if not thousands—of stolen items: laptops, TVs, suitcases, purses, and even guns. Police said a group of people working together was breaking into cars to get the items.

St. Louis police have been investigating car break-ins in the downtown and west downtown area for some time now, but just focused in on this theft ring six weeks ago.

They executed a search warrant at three houses Thursday: two in St. Louis County and one in the city. That’s where they found all this stolen property.

Four people were taken into custody, but police believe that there may be more arrests as the investigation continues.

There could be hundreds of victims in this case.

According to police, some of the suspects were known to authorities and previously spent time in jail for car break-ins.