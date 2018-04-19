Could Greitens face indictment over Mission Continues donor list?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – In April 2017, Governor Eric Greitens was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission for violating state campaign ethics law.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained an email showing that in 2015, a Greitens employee at The Mission Continues charity emailed a donor list to two of Greitens campaign staffers.

The Greitens team failed to disclose that the campaign obtained the list from The Mission Continues, the charity Greitens co-founded in 2007. That act was in violation of laws barring 501(c)(3) organizations taking sides in elections.

Greitens only had to pay $100 of the fine and agree to not violate state campaign law for the next two years.

Then in February, word began to circulate that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was expanding her investigation of the governor to include The Mission Continues.

Laura Esperance, senior vice president of external affair for The Mission Continues, said she hopes for a swift resolution to the investigation.

“The allegations that came out go against the values of this organization and do not reflect what we stand for in any way,” she said.

On Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the governor may have committed a felony while fundraising for his campaign and that he had evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the governor himself.

Hawley added that new evidence brought to light in February prompted him to act.

And while we wait for the governor to stand trial on May 14 on an invasion of privacy charge, it will be up to the circuit attorney’s office to decide whether to file another indictment on Greitens related to The Mission Continues.