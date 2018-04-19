Circus Flora beings 32nd season under the big top this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mini horses, basset hounds, and pigs are ready to put on a show for you in St. Louis as Circus Flora launches its 32nd season this weekend.

On Thursday night, there was a peanut free preview, where those with peanut allergies could enjoy the show without worry.

Thursday night's show was the first performance that took place at the new permanent home for the show. For years, the tent sat in the parking lot at nearby Powell Hall.

Larry Marbey, the executive director, said the performances used to get warm sometimes during June, but now, the Spring performances will offer more comfortable temperatures for guests.

The theme this year is "The Case of the Missing Bellhop."

For more information on the performances, click here.