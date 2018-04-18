Uncertainty over Greitens’ political, legal future as legislature returns to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It was back to work for Missouri lawmakers the day after a political bombshell was dropped on Governor Eric Greitens. The latest allegation of criminal activity by Governor Gretiens has lawmakers talking more intensely about impeachment, as the Democratic minority is asking the legislature to do something.

Democrats have submitted a house resolution asking the special investigative committee to move forward on articles of impeachment.

“This is one of the most important things facing our states we need to address this issue so we can move forward as a state,” said State Rep. Doug Beck (D-Affton).

The House Special Investigative Committee looking into the governor’s activities gathered behind closed doors and member issued no comments as they entered the room. The head of the committee, Representative Jay Barnes (R-Jefferson City), said not to expect any news from them on this day. A reporter asked if there was any chance the committee would release a report Wednesday. Barnes said no.

Lawmakers said there was a wait and see attitude before moving forward. They’ll wait to see if a St. Louis judge will throw out the felony invasion charge against the governor and to see if the circuit attorney plans to charge him for illegally using a charity donor list to raise funds for his own campaign.

Representative Kathie Conway (R-St. Charles) said she’s heard other thoughts from her fellow Republican lawmakers.

“We got some ready to impeach now, we have others that will at least sign a special petition to call us into a special session if need be,” she said. “And we have some who think we have to wait until more evidence is brought forward.”

Both Democrats are Republicans worry how all of this is affecting people’s and businesses’ perceptions of Missouri.

“I’m worried about what it’s doing to the reputation of our state….is this a place they’re going to want to come with all this scandal going on,” said Representative Bob Burns (D-St. Louis).

A spokesman for the governor said Greitens spent part of the day holding a cabinet meeting to discuss what his administration has accomplished so far and set goals for the future.