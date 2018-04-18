Two killed in fiery crash fleeing from police in Venice, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - Two people were killed in a crash in Madison County Wednesday morning (April 18) after Brooklyn, Illinois police attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

According to Trooper Calvin Dye, Junior with Illinois State Police, around 3 a.m., Brooklyn police got a call about a gathering in the alleyway at the Pink Slip Nightclub in Brooklyn. When the officer arrived on the scene, witnesses told him a man displayed a "large weapon" and drove off in a Nissan pick up truck.

The Brooklyn officer caught up with the truck and attempted to pull the truck over. Dye said, at that point, the driver of the truck sped away northbound on IL Route 3.

The Brooklyn officer then terminated his attempt to pull over the truck, according to Dye. A short time later, just before 4 a.m., the truck crashed on IL Rt. 3 between Broadway and Cedar Street in Venice, Illinois causing the truck to catch fire and killing two people inside.

Police said due to the fire it will take some time to identify the occupants of the truck. Accident reconstruction crews are working to figure out what caused the crash.